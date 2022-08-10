0
Berekum Chelsea agrees to replace Asante Kotoko for GHALCA Top 6 tournament

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea have agreed to participate in this year’s GHALCA Top 6 tournament.

The club often referred to as 'the Blues' have concluded talks with officials of the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana and will replace Asante Kotoko for the tournament.

Last month, the Porcupine Warriors club officially wrote to GHALCA that they will not compete in this year’s tournament.

“We have this afternoon written officially to GHALCA, informing the welfare body of our decision not to partake in this year’s GHALCA Top Six tournament.

“Our decision was purely based on sporting reasons,” an official statement on the Twitter page of Asante Kotoko said two weeks ago.

The place of the reds will now be taken by Berekum Chelsea in the tournament set to feature Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

The other teams that will compete in the tournament will include Medeama SC, Bechem United, Great Olympics, and Karela United.

 

