Berekum Chelsea assistant coach was not assaulted – Dreams FC

Dreams FC has debunked reports in local media that claimed assaulted Berekum Chelsea assistant coach Abdul Hennan Abu which left him hospitalised.

Photos of Hennan Abu lying in a hospital bed surfaced on social media with reports that the young tactician was assaulted by Dreams FC fans at the Threatre of Dreams in Dawu following Berekum Chelsea’s 1-0 victory.



Dreams FC, a club which current Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku used to serve as Executive Director, have been widely criticised as calls for their home venue to be closed down intensify.



However, the club has released a statement revealing what actually transpired on the day.



According to the statement, Hennan Abu, who started his coaching career with them, had no confrontation with fans which resulted in an assault, but instead, he clashed with their manager Vladislav Virić.



Source: 3news.com|Ghana