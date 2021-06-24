Berekum Chelsea beats Elmina Sharks 2-1 at home

Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks on matchday 30 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Captain of Berekum Chelsea, Stephen Amankonah scored the opening goal of the game in the third minute to give the home side the lead.



The two sides created a lot of chances but could not covert them into goals as the first half ended with Chelsea leading the tie by a lone goal.



After recess, Elmina Sharks made several attempts at goal but were denied by the Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper.

Abdul Basit scored the second goal for Berekum Chelsea in the 61st minute from the spot kick.



Elmina Sharks reduced the deficit in the dying minute of the game as the Cape Coast based side were late in getting the comeback.