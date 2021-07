Abdul Hannan Abu was assaulted by fans

Berekum Chelsea assistant coach Abdul Hannan Abu was hospitalized in Dawu after thugs of Dreams FC beat up him after their shock 1-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams.

Abu was at the receiving end after an argument broke out between him and some supporters identified to be with Dreams FC.



This was after the final whistle.

According to reports, Hennan's condition was stabilized and later discharged.