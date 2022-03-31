0
Berekum Chelsea part ways with Portuguese trainer Gregorio Pedro

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea have parted ways with their Portuguese trainer Giorgio Pedro.

The club and Giorgio Pedro agreed to go separate ways after he sighted family and personal reasons for his departure.

His last game for the club with against Hearts of Oak, which ended in a goalless stalemate.

"We wish to inform you that our Portuguese gaffer, Gregorio Pedro has mutually parted ways with the Club. This comes as a result of family and personal reasons. We are grateful to Mr. Pedro for his impressive contribution to the club during his short stint," wrote the club, confirming the end of his time with the team.

Berekum Chelsea sit eight on the Ghana Premier League after a good run of form, having drawn three and won two of their last five games.

The Blues struggled at the beginning of the season, before the arrival of Giorgio Pedro.

