Berekum Chelsea stuns King Faisal to amass maximum points from outstanding game

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Berekum Chelsea displayed outstanding resilience on Thursday afternoon to defeat King Faisal 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League.

The two clubs today locked horns at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi to clear the matchday 21 outstanding game of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

Following a bright start to the encounter, an early strike from Owusu Osei in the 6th minute of the game shot Berekum Chelsea into the lead.

Although King Faisal would come in strong to try to restore parity, the visitors proved too strong and held on to secure a narrow 1-0 win at the end of the tough contest.

Courtesy of the win today, Berekum Chelsea have climbed to 11th on the Ghana Premier League standings with King Faisal dropping to 11th on the log.

Today’s defeat means King Faisal have lost all of its last five matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Should the trend continue, the team could soon fall into the relegation zone.

