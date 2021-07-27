Bernard Mensah agrees to salary cut to stay at Kayserispor

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah will continue at Kayserispor after agreeing to a salary cut.
Kayserispor made it clear they could not afford Mensah's wage demand and were ready to part ways with him this summer.
But 26-year-old met with Kayserispor president Berna Gözbaşı last week to discuss his future at the club.
The meeting was fruitful, with Mensah agreeing to an offer of a reduced salary, thereby paving way for him to continue playing for Kayserispor.
He will spend his third season at Kayserispor, having joined them from Atletico Madrid.
Mensah was on loan at Besiktas last season and made 35 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and assisting once.
He won the domestic double, but the club refused to sign him permanently.
