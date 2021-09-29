Bernard Mensah considering Black Stars return

Ghana international, Bernard Mensah

Ghana international Bernard Mensah has disclosed he may reconsider his decision to retire from the Black Stars.

Mensah, who currently plies his trade for Turkish side Kayserispor announced his premature exit from the Black Stars after featuring for Ghana in the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey in 2020.



He has had a strong start to the season scoring twice and providing three assists in five games in the Turkish super lig.



Speaking to Adom TV, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder revealed circumstances that led to his pre-mature retirement from the Black Stars but said he and his team may reconsider the decision.

"The moment I was handed Black Stars call-up, I was ready because most of the time I get a call-up, I didn't have enough playing time because of pitches and some other things happening. I was really ready to play for the Black Stars but the way things went, I felt I needed to take a break from the national team and see what happens in the near future," Mensah said.



"But any time I come and I don't get to play for the team, it worries me because I came to the Black Stars to play not to sit on the bench.



"Myself and my manager will talk about it (pre-mature Black Stars retirement) and see what's best for me going forward. I wish all the Black Stars players the best of luck in their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and I believe we will win."