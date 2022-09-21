0
Bernard Mensah happy to score first goal in Kayserispor big away win against Hatayspor

Bernard Mensah Bm Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scored his first goal of the season in Kayserispor's 4-0 win against Hatayspor in the Turkish Super League.

The 27-year-old scored from the spot kick in the fifth minute for the first goal of the game.

Miguel Cardoso, Andrea Bertolacci, and Mario Gavranovic were on the scoresheet as Kayserispor recorded a resounding 4-0 victory away against Hatayaspor.

"I am very happy to score my goal after a long time.

"We have achieved an important victory. I congratulate all my teammates. This victory is a gift to our fans who support us," the Ghana international said after the game.

Bernard Mensah has started the season strongly after his injury return and has made seven appearances, scoring one goal and one assist.

