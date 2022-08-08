Bernard Mensah hopes Black Stars impress at World Cup

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is hoping the Black Stars will progress from their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia in 2018.



But Mensah who announced his international retirement in 2020, believes the Black Stars have a team capable of doing well at the Mundial in Qatar.

"Like every Ghanaian, I am a person who supports the national team wholeheartedly. Our Ghana National Team has a really good squad. I believe they will do good things in this group," he said as quoted by bursahakimiyet.com.tr.



"We have a team of quality players. As a Ghanaian, I will wholeheartedly support my friends there. I hope we will be able to get out of the group in the best way possible," he added.