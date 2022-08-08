0
Menu
Sports

Bernard Mensah hopes Black Stars impress at World Cup

Ben Bernard MENSAH Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah is hoping the Black Stars will progress from their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia in 2018.

But Mensah who announced his international retirement in 2020, believes the Black Stars have a team capable of doing well at the Mundial in Qatar.

"Like every Ghanaian, I am a person who supports the national team wholeheartedly. Our Ghana National Team has a really good squad. I believe they will do good things in this group," he said as quoted by bursahakimiyet.com.tr.

"We have a team of quality players. As a Ghanaian, I will wholeheartedly support my friends there. I hope we will be able to get out of the group in the best way possible," he added.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up