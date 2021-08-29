Bernard Mensah makes injury return for Kayserispor in win against Basaksehir

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah returned from injury to make his first appearance this season for Kayerispor against Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The former Black Stars player sustained a thigh injury prior to the start of the season and has been absent from Kayserispor's first two matches.



Bernard Mensah was named in the starting lineup for his side and he played 76 minutes before being substituted.



Mame Thiam scored the only goal of the game to help Kayerispor record a win away against Basaksehir.

The 26-year-old is reported to have reduced his salary to stay at Kayserispor this season preventing the club from selling him.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder will leave the club for free next summer when his contract expires.



Mensah spent last season on loan at Besiktas where he won two trophies.