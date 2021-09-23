Bernard Mensah provides brace of assists as Kayserispor thump Galatasaray

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah, was in inspiring form for Kayserispor as they thumped giants Galatasaray 3-0 in the Turkish Super Lig on Wednesday.
The ex-Atletico Madrid man provided two assists in a scintillating performance to lead his team to the famous victory.
Mensah served Senegalese forward Mame Baba Thiam with the pass for the opener after 39 minutes and right before halftime, he provided the assist for Emrah Bassan's goal.
Kayserispor were in top shape and eight minutes after the break Mame Thiam netted his second to put the game out of Galatasaray's reach.
Bernard Mensah was replaced in the 87th minute by Carlos Mane.
His compatriot, Joseph Attamah Larweh was also outstanding in the game. He also had to make way for Manuel Fernandez in the 87th minute.
