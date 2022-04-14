Bernard Morison to miss Simba SC clash against Orlando Pirates

Bernard Morison, Ghanaian forward

Ghana forward Bernard Morison will miss Simba SC clash against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Confederations Cup quarter finals encounter.

The two-legged tie has been scheduled between April 17 and 24 respectively.



The first leg will be played at the Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania with the return leg set for Orlando Stadium in South Africa.



Ahead of the encounter, the Ghanaian attacker has been denied visa to travel to South Africa over misconduct.



This has been confirmed by Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez after attempts to secure clearance from South African authorities proved futile.



“We contacted the people of the South African Immigration Authority to ask for permission and Visa to enter with Bernard [Morrison], but they told us their rules and if a person breaks them, they will not be able to enter again,”.

“They have told us due to his previous mistake while in the country; authorities are not ready to let him go there according to the rules, so it is now official that Morrison will not travel with the rest of squad members to South Africa.



“We have communicated the same to our technical bench and we want them to prepare the team knowing Morrison will not be able to travel for the return leg. However, he will be ready and available for the first leg meeting at home.



Morison had a two-year stint with Orlando Pirates between 2016 and 2018, featuring 18 times and scoring 2 goals.



In 2017, the pacey forward was allegedly arrested in Mzansi for being in possession of a stolen car where he faced robbery charges.



At the time, he was detained at Douglasdale Police Station, and the case was later withdrawn.