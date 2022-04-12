Bernard Morisson denied visa to South Africa for Simba FC's game against Orlando Pirates

Ghanaian winger, Bernard Morrison

Ghanaian winger Bernard Morrison will not be available for the second leg of Simba FC's CAF Confederation Cup game against Orlando Pirates.

The 28-year-old has been denied VISA to South Africa, ruling him out of the game on April 24, 2022.



According to Simba FC, the player was denied VISA for misconduct in the past while he was playing for Orlando Pirates in South Africa.



“We contacted the people of the South African Immigration Authority to ask for permission and Visa to enter with Bernard [Morrison], but they told us their rules and if a person breaks them, they will not be able to enter again,” CEO of Simba Barbara Gonzalez said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“They have told us due to his previous mistake while in the country; authorities are not ready to let him go there according to the rules, so it is now official that Morrison will not go travel with the rest of squad members to South Africa.



“We have communicated the same to our technical bench and we want them to prepare the team knowing Morrison will not be able to travel for the return leg. However, he will be ready and available for the first leg meeting at home.”