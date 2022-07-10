0
Bernard Morrison apologizes to Yanga fraternity

Bernard Morrison Of Orlando Pirates Ghanaian player, Bernard Morrison

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: sportsworldghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Morrison has said sorry to the Yanga fraternity after returning to the club.

The controversial forward was one of the most loved players at Yanga but left the club for rivals Simba in 2020 under serious circumstances with the case being settled by FIFA.

Morrison is back again at Yanga and has asked the fans to forgive him for his previous actions.

“I was once here, left here and now back again, I believe this second coming to be the greatest of all. I was loved by this yellow and green nation and still love me.I know I caused you pain and shame some time ago but I know you still accept your son back home because We all know," he stated.

The 29-year-old attacker is expected to play a key role as Yanga hopes to maintain their league title and also make a good impact in Africa.

