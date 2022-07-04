Bernard Morrison joins Tanzanian champions Yanga SC from rivals Simba SC

Bernard Morrison

Tanzanian champions Yanga SC has confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison from sworn rivals Simba SC.

Yanga have managed to entice the former Orlando Pirates forward back after his controversial transfer to Simba in August 2020.



Morrison's new contract at Yanga was not disclosed, but his return was announced on the club's social media pages.



Recently, the former Heart of Lions star confirmed his departure from Simba via his social media accounts.



"The time has come to finally close this chapter," wrote Morrison.



"If I’m to say something about my stay with Simba, I will write for the whole day without stopping because I had so much fun and felt the love from the office of the club to the dressing room.



"As we all know, everything has a beginning and an end. I’m sorry to those hurt by my departure. For a single shilling spent on me by this wonderful club will forever be remembered, for all the shouts and love by the fans can’t be forgotten."

His return to Yanga is expected to elicit the same range of emotions that his switch to Simba did.



He signed for Yanga in January 2020, and his transfer to Simba sparked a transfer squabble between the two Tanzanian giants that ended up at the Court of Arbitration, where Yanga eventually lost.



Yanga had sought the court's intervention after the Tanzania Football Federation's Legal, Ethics, and Players' Status Committee ruled that Morrison was a free agent for contractual reasons and that Simba were free to sign the Ghanaian.



Morrison has also played for Ghana's Ashanti Gold and the Democratic Republic of the Congo's AS Vita before moving to South Africa in 2016 after Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to his signature.



