Bernard Tekeptey scores for Ludogorets in big win over Botev Plovdiv

Bernard Tekpetey 1.png Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey scored and registered an assist for Ludogorets in their 3-0 win against Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top-flight league on Sunday.

The former Schalke forward scored the opening goal of the game in the 11th minute for Ludogorets.

Olivier Verdon increased the lead for Ludogorets in the 20th minute as the home side went into the break leading the tie by 2-0.

After recess, the Ghana international registered an assist for the third goal of the game which was scored by Cauly.

Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Emmanuel Toku featured in the game for Botev Plovdiv.

Bernard Tekpetey has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Ludogorets in the ongoing campaign.

 

 

 

