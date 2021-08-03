Bernard Tekpetey, Elvis Manu score for Ludogorets in win over CSKA Sofia

Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana winger Bernard Tekpetey was on target for his Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets Razgrad in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday evening against CSKA 1948.

The pacy Ghanaian forward opened the floodgates with the first goal of the game in a crushing blow to the away side who had held their nerve for nearly 45 minutes.



But Tekpetey scored in five minutes of added time in the first half to give his side a deserving 1-0 lead heading into the break.



In the second half, goals from Dorin Rotariu in the 65th minute gave the host the second goal in a one sided game with a fine finish.

Compatriot Elvis Manu added the cherry on the cake as he scored the third goal for his side in an emphatic win.



Bernard Tekpetey has scored two goals and made one assist in two matches in the 2021-22 Bulgarian First Professional League season for the Green and Whites Eagles.