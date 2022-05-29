Bernard Tekpetey blames injuries for failure to win goal king in Bulgarian league

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey believes he could win the Bulgarian league top scorer award in the just ended season had it not being injuries.

The enterprising attacker enjoyed an amazing campaign with Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight.



The former Schalke 04 forward played an instrumental role as Ludogorets clinched the league title.



He scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in all competition for his outfit.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Tekpetey attributed his inability to win the goal king to recurring injuries.

“I was in contention for the goal king but injuries affected me. The top scorer scored about 17 goals so I believe I could win it had it not being injuries” he said.



Meanwhile, Tekpetey has affirmed he deserved to be in the current Black Stars team considering his performance.



“I should have been in this current Black Stars team because of my performance but God’s time is the best”