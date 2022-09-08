0
Menu
Sports

Bernard Tekpetey confident about his Black Stars chances despite latest snub

Bernard Tekpetey 1 1024x635 1 Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey is unfazed by his latest Black Stars snub since he has high hopes for the future.

The Ludogorets forward has been in blistering form for the Bulgarian giants, netting five goals already in the new campaign.

However, in a 29-man list released by Ghana coach Otto Addo, the 24-year-old was absent.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Tekpetey said he is not worried about his snub because he sees himself in the Black Stars team in the future.

“A friend sent me the list for the friendlies and after going through the squad, I realized my name was not included but I wasn’t surprised. I knew the call-ups was made earlier. So I told my friend to keep his head up because the attention was on the Roma game.”

The Black Stars will face five-time World champions Brazil on September 23, 2022 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France in the first test game.

Ghana face Nicaragua four days later in the second friendly in Lorca in Spain on September 27, 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: