Bernard Tekpetey joins Bulgarian giants Ludogorets on a permanent deal

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey has joined Ludogorets on a permanent deal, German side Schalke 04 have announced.

The winger last season joined the Bulgarian outfit on a two-year loan contract from German Bundesliga 2 side, Schalke 04.



After proving to be an asset for the Bulgarian champions, the club has through successful negotiations with his parent club secured his services on a permanent deal.



“Bernard Tekpetey has joined Ludogorets Razgrad on a permanent deal. The Ghanian forward had originally moved there on a two-year loan deal last summer, but the Bulgarian champions have now agreed to sign him permanently.

"The 23-year-old’s contract at Schalke would have run until 2023,” an official statement from the German club has said.



The young forward in the last few years has significantly developed his game and is expected to continue growing.



Next season, he will have the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League with his Ludogorets outfit if the team manages to secure a group stage ticket from the playoff.