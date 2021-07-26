Bernard Tekpetey named MOTM after Ludogorets win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey earned himself a man of the match award following an excellent performance for Ludogorets on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Tekpetey was by far the best player on the pitch, helping Ludogorets dispatch Lokomotiv Plovdiv 3-1.



His goal secured the three points as it came at the time Lokomotiv was seeking to level proceedings.



Before scoring, he set up compatriot Elvis Manu to put Lodogorets in front in the 44th minute and was involved in the second goal.

Thus, his goal was a reward for working hard throughout the match and ensured that Ludogorets made the perfect start to the Bulgarian top-flight this season.



He was presented with his award after the match and celebrated with teammates in the dressing room.



Tekpetey, who joined Ludogorets permanently this summer, will hope to score in subsequent games.