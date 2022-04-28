0
Bernard Tekpetey named among top five best players in Bulgaria

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The performance of Ghanaian winger Bernard  Tekpetey has not gone unnoticed as he has been named among the best five players in the Bulgarian top flight division after the season.

According to football statics firms CIES and InStat, Tekpetey is the 5th best player in the Bulgarian league as he helped them win the league title.

They considered key statistics of players which included accurate passes, single combats (won and lost), goals and assists and for goalkeepers saves.

He comes behind teammates Cicinho, Igor Plastun,Levski Sofia's Welton and Bradley Maziku of CSKA Sofia.

Tekpetey has now won two league titles during his two year stint with the Bulgarian giants

The pacy winger has been in fine form as he scored nine goals in 20 matches in the ongoing campaign, and has been a key member of the Green Eagles this season.

He joined the Bulgarian side on a permanent deal at the beginning of the season after playing on loan last season from German side Schalke 04.

