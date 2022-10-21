0
Bernard Tekpetey named in Bulgarian top-flight league 'Team of the Week'

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The talented winger started for his team today for the Round 14 encounter of the league campaign on Monday.

In what was an away match for Ludogorets, neither side could score in the first 45 minutes.

Six minutes after the break, Bernard Tekpetey scored to open the scoring for Ludogorets.

That goal paved the way for more goals as Igor Thiago also equalized to double the lead for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Four minutes after that goal, Bernard Tekpetey got his name on the score sheet again to complete his brace before a strike from Matias Tissera in the 81st minute sealed a 4-0 win for Ludogorets.

After an assessment of the performance of players that featured for their various teams on matchday 14, Bernard Tekpetey has earned a place in the Team of the Week.

