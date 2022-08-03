Bernard Tekpetey nets consolation goal for Ludogorets in defeat to Dynamo Zagreb

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey currently cannot stop scoring in Europe after his blistering start to the 2022/23 football season.

In a Uefa Champions League qualification match against Dynamo Zagreb today, the talented attacker netted the consolation goal for his Ludogorets side as the team lost 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The in-form attacker today started for the Bulgarian league champions when the side hosted the opponent from Croatia.



Unfortunately, the hosts did not have the best of starts. In the first 10 minutes, the team conceded twice.



First, Dino Peric scored in the 6th minute to open the scoring for Dynamo Zagreb before an own goal from Sergio Padt three minutes later doubled the lead for the visitors.

After fighting to get back into the game, Ludogorets managed to half the deficit in the 22nd minute through a strike from danger man Bernard Tekpetey.



Despite a good performance in the remainder of the game, the Bulgarians succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.



The team must prepare and hope to overturn the tie in the second leg to qualify for the group stage of the new Uefa Champions League season.