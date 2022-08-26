Bernard Tekpetey over the moon after helping Ludogorets to qualify for Europa League

Bernard Tekpetey with his teammates

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey was in action for his Ludogorets outfit on Thursday night when the team secured qualification to the group stage of the upcoming Europa League competition.

The forward put up a good performance that helped his team to draw 3-3 against Zalgiris in the second leg of the final playoff match.



Thanks to a 1-0 win from the first leg, Ludogorets have progressed to the group stage of the 2022/23 Europa League with a 4-3 aggregate win.



Taking to his social media to react to the feat, Bernard Tekpetey has described it as an important achievement.

“What an impressive achievement, Great to secure a place in the Europa group stages, Amazing team performance,” a post on the Twitter page of the in-form forward reads.



