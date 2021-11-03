Bernard Tekpetey ranked fourth best dribbler in Bulgarian top-flight league

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey is currently ranked the fourth best dribbler in the Bulgarian top-flight league, this is according to a report by CIES.

The former Schalke 04 man signed a permanent deal with Ludogorets Razgrad in the summer having previously joined the club on a two-year loan deal.



Since the 2021/22 football season commenced in Europe, Bernard Tekpetey has been in top form and has stayed sharp to ensure he is able to help his club whenever he is needed.

With statistics from the appearances he has made in the Bulgarian top-flight league from the start of the season, IES in its latest report says Bernard Tekpetey is the fourth best dribbler in the division.



With his red-hot form, he could even boast of better numbers before the first round of the season comes to an end.