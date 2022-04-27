Bernard Tekpetey reveals why he has been in good form at Ludogorets

Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey has been in very good form for his Bulgarian side PFC Ludogorets Razgrad compared to his first season at the club.

The winger says that he has been able to adapt to the environment at his club and also familiarize himself with his teammates which has helped him enormously improve his form.



In his first season the Ghanaian winger scored just two goals for his side in 25 matches in the Bulgarian league.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM credited his improved form to adapting to life at his new club.



“I have enjoyed a decent campaign as compared to last season. Last season, my performance wasn’t on top because I was new to the environment, I had to adapt to life”

“But after knowing the players and other things at the club, I have been able to perform well. With hard work, I can say this season is far better than last season” he said.



Bernard Tekpetey grabbed a brace for his side in their 4-1 win over Slavia Sofia in the Bulgarian League as they won their 11th league title.



Tekpetey has now won two league titles during his two year stint with the Bulgarian giants



The pacy winger has been in fine form the last few weeks and has been rewarded with game time.