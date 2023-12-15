Bernard Tekpetey’s Ludogorets kick Ibrahim Osman’s Nordsjaeland out of Conference League

Bernard Tepketey

In what arguably became the tightest of all UEFA Europa Conference League groups, Bernard Tepketey’s Ludogorets kicked Ibrahim Osman’s FC Nordsjælland at the group stage with a 1-0 win.

The narrow win by the Bulgarian giants over the Danish debutants in Europe meant Ludogorets progressed as the second-placed team in Group H.



Ibrahim Osman and Nordsjaelland will feel unlucky after coming third in the group with 10 points, two behind leaders Fenerbahce and Ludogorets.



Tekpetey started the game for Ludogorets but was subbed off after the break while Ibrahim Osman was brought on after the 76th minute but could not help his team progress.

Nordsjælland had little to worry about going into the final 30 minutes.



Johannes Hoff Thorup’s men came painfully close to breaking the deadlock when Benjamin Nygren struck the inside of the left post with a header.



Nonetheless, Ludogorets maintained hope of a late goal and eventually came up with the goods via Jakub Piotrowski, whose strike took a huge deflection before finding the back of the net 10 minutes from time.