Bernard Tekpetey scores and assist in Ludogorets win

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana’s forward Bernard Tekpetey scored and registered an assist for Ludogorets Razgrad in their 3-1 win against Botev Vratsa in the Bulgarian First Professional League

Tekpetey broke the deadlock of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up after just nine minutes of action with a sweet finish.



Matheus de Paula got the visitors on level pegging after 17 minutes but Pieros Sotiriou restored the home team’s lead after 36 minutes.



Two minutes later, Tekpetey set up Sitiriou to make it 3-1 with seven minutes to the break for the Green and Whites Eagles.

Bernard Tekpetey has now scored three goals and made two assists in seven games for the club.



Ludogorets are on top of the League standings with 18 points after seven games.