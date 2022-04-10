0
Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets Razgrad against Beroe

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey scored in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday afternoon against Beroe to give Ludogorets Razgrad all three points.

The former Unistar academy attacker played 83 minutes of the encounter, assisting his team to a crucial away win that extended their advantage at the top of the league standings.

The Ghanaian attacker scored the only goal of the match twelve minutes into the second half, giving the Bulgarian champions all three points.

The 24-year-old former Paderborn player has six goals and four assists in 18 games in the Bulgarian First Professional League.

Tekpetey was called up to the Ghana national football team for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. He made his debut for Ghana in a 1–0 loss to Egypt national football team on 25 January 2017.

