Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets against CSKA 1948 

Bernard Tekpetey

Attacker Bernard Tekpetey was on the score sheet for Ludogorets in their 2-2 draw against CSKA 1948 in the Bulgarian league.

Ludogorets opened the score some few seconds to halftime, Cauly Oliveira scored for the Bulgarian champions.



In the 72nd minute, CSKA 1948 equalized, Alex Kolev's free kick found Ivaylo Chochev, who made no mistake to bury the ball.



Just a few seconds later, CSKA 1948 got the lead. Angel Lyaskov found Georgi Rusev with an excellent ball, he technically slipped the ball into the net.

In the 80th, Ludogorets equalized, Bernard Tekpetey fired a shot at goalkeeper Naumov's goal, and the goalkeeper was unable to react.



After three games in the 2022/23 league season Ludogorets have won two games and drawn one, and they lead with seven points.