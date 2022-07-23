0
Menu
Sports

Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets against CSKA 1948 

Bernard Tekpetey Bernard Tekpetey

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Bernard Tekpetey was on the score sheet for Ludogorets in their 2-2 draw against CSKA 1948 in the Bulgarian league.

Ludogorets opened the score some few seconds to halftime, Cauly Oliveira scored for the Bulgarian champions.

In the 72nd minute, CSKA 1948 equalized, Alex Kolev's free kick found Ivaylo Chochev, who made no mistake to bury the ball.

Just a few seconds later, CSKA 1948 got the lead. Angel Lyaskov found Georgi Rusev with an excellent ball, he technically slipped the ball into the net.

In the 80th, Ludogorets equalized, Bernard Tekpetey fired a shot at goalkeeper Naumov's goal, and the goalkeeper was unable to react. 

After three games in the 2022/23 league season Ludogorets have won two games and drawn one, and they lead with seven points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: