2
Menu
Sports

Bernard Tekpetey splashes 75,000 euros on luxurious Mercedes car

2022 05 05 141007.png Tekpetey poses in front of his new ride

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey has according to reports purchased a new luxurious Mercedes car worth as much as 75,000 euros.

The winger who plays for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian top-flight league has flourished in the ongoing 2021/22 football season.

While he has been receiving praise, it now appears he is also earning as much as he deserves for his efforts.

In a post on his social media page on Instagram, Bernard Tekpetey has posed with his alleged new Mercedes car.

The car which model is the AMG C63 from 2021 reportedly costs BGN 150,000, translating to some 75,000 euros.

The pose with the Mercedes was accompanied on Instagram with the caption, "Be a positive energy trampoline, absorb what you need, and never go back."

This season, Bernard Tekpetey has been a key player for Ludogorets. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists after making 21 appearances.







 









View this post on Instagram













 



A post shared by Tekpetey Bernard (@tettehnobi)







 Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo