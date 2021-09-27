Bernard Tekpetey stars with goal and assist to power Ludogorets to victory

Bernard Tekpetey in action

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey starred for his Ludogorets outfit on Sunday when the team defeated Botev Vratsa 3-1 in the Bulgarian First League.

The exciting winger since signing a permanent deal with the club has been in impressive form and is currently one of the key players for his team.



In a matchday nine encounter of the Bulgarian top-flight league yesterday, Bernard Tekpetey started and opened the scoring for the home team after just 9 minutes into the first half.



With Matheus Cassini scoring in the 17th minute to draw level for Botev Vratsa, Bernard Tekpetey assisted Pieros Sotiriou in the 35th minute to restore the lead for Ludogorets.

Three minutes later, Pieros Sotiriou netted his second on the day to increase the lead for the hosts.



With Ludogorets holding on to win 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes, Bernard Tekpetey emerged as the star of the match.