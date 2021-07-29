Bernhard Lippert blasts Ghanaian coaches for not helping with information

GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Bernhard Lippert has lambasted Ghanaian coaches for not helping him with the needed information to assist his work.

The 58-year-old was appointed as Technical Director of the GFA for two years.



Lippert is expected to head the Technical Directorate and formulate guidelines, strategies, and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football.



"In our survey to find a DNA for Ghana football, I sent a questionnaire to all the Premier League, Division One, Women’s League, National team coaches and ex-footballers but almost 60% of them has still not responded to my questions and I don’t why," he lamented on Angel FM.

Lippert lauded Francis Oti Akenteng for some brilliant ideas in discovering the DNA for Ghana football.



"After going through former GFA Technical Director’s blueprint that he left behind, I saw a lot of ideas and I can’t fathom why he couldn’t draft any football philosophy for Ghana," he added.