Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware-Mensah shortlisted for top award

Gifty Oware-Mensah

Gifty is the owner of Ghana's Premier league women's football team- BERRY LADIES FC. She is also the Vice President of the Berekum Chelsea Football Club and a management member of the Black Maidens. She is also the vice chairperson of the super cup of the Ghana Football Association.

Under Gifty's sterling performance in steering the affairs of Berry Ladies, she has made it a model club for female soccer clubs in the country.



Through her industriousness, Berry FC can boast of a world-class administrative office, and a clubhouse and came second in their first season in the Women’s Premier League.



She was nominated for the Administrator of the year for the prestigious 46th SWAG Awards. She led Berry Ladies to be nominated as Best Female team of the year, a Most vibrant club on social media, and Best Ghana Club CEO during The Ghana Football Awards 2021 alongside clubs like Hearts, Kotoko, Olympics, Legon city and Ridge city as the only Female club.

She is the National Service Scheme's current Deputy Executive Director (General Services).



This year’s awards have 35 Main Categories 35 Sub Categories and 139 Nominees.