Berry Ladies CEO wins Forty Under 40 award

Gifty Oware-Mensah

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Women's Premier League side, Berry Ladies Football Club has won the sports category of the prestigious FortyUnder40award.

Mrs. Gifty Oware-Mensah swoops the award following her exploits as a doyenne in the football industry, serving as the C.E.O of the model club, Berry Ladies.



The award ceremony which took place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra sought to reward outstanding entrepreneurs in their respective fields of endeavor.



The ceremony that rewarded 39 others who have distinguished themselves in various fields saw the young administrator beating competition from other nominees to take home a trophy and medal.



Gifty Oware-Mensah holds a Bachelor's degree in History and a Master of Public Administration degree - both from the renowned KNUST, an MSc in Diplomacy and International Politics from Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, a Master in Development Policy and international politics- University of Birmingham, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management of Democratic Elections from the University of South Africa, a Post Dip. in Artificial Intelligence from The University of Texas in Austin and several more degrees. She is currently pursuing an MPhil in history.



She has accomplished this feat as a young businesswoman who overcame the difficulties of working in a male-dominated environment.



Gifty is also the Vice President of Ghanaian men's top-flight club, Berekum Chelsea Football Club, and a management member of the Black Maidens.

She is also the vice chairperson of the super cup of the Ghana Football Association.



She is the National Service Scheme's current Deputy Executive Director (General Services).



She has a hub dubbed ‘The Afia Oware Summit’, which gives young women the chance to be mentored. The astute football luminary is exceptional in her capacity to recognize talent, engage, and develop it into something spectacular.



She is a young, ambitious politician, a mother, and a loving wife while excelling in her sector remarkably.



She led Berry Ladies to be nominated as Best Female team of the year, a Most vibrant club on social media, and Best Ghana Club CEO during The Ghana Football Awards 2021 alongside clubs like Hearts, Kotoko, Olympics, Legon city, and Ridge city as the only Female club.



The 40 Under 40 Awards is a scheme set to identify, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as a result of this.