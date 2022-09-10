Berry Ladies FC hold capacity-building training ahead of new WPL season

Sports minister, Mustapha Usif attends Berry Ladies capacity building training

Source: Richard Achore

The management of Berry Ladies FC have undergone a two-day capacity-building training.

The Strategic Session opened on September 9, 2022, in the presence of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Usif and the curators of the club Gifty Oware-Mensah and Lawyer Peter Mensah.



The session is part of the many plans outlined to prepare the club for the season ahead.



The Management were taken through many exercises that sought to review the performances of the club in previous tournaments and proffer tangible solutions to mitigate the flaws that were witnessed.



The Sports Minister who graced the first session encouraged the club to continue building a brand that is worth competing and representing the Ghanaian dream on the continent.

He admonished the club to eschew any animosity and build a cohesive team ahead of the competition in a few weeks to come. All management and technical team members were present including their head coach, Mercy Tahoe-Quaicoo.



The facilitators of the Strategic Session, The BAC Group took the management team through 8 hours of power-packed exercise of understanding what a football team must become.



The Session ended with every member of the management team understanding their respective roles within the broader scope of events.