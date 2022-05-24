0
Besiktas interested in Caleb Ekuban after Genoa relegation

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban is looking for a new club after his Italian Serie A side Genoa suffered relegation at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

The player joined Genoa in the summer of last season after a fine campaign for Trabzonspor but as they always say the grass is not always greener at the other side as he struggled to produce the goals at Genoa.

Besiktas manager, Valerie Ishmael has asked the club to get the giant Ghanaian striker ahead of the start of next season.

During the winter transfer window a host of clubs in Turkey where after the striker but he decided to stay put in Italy in order to help his side fight relegation.

The Ghanaian turned down the chance to play for Konyaspor in January whiles former Besiktas manager Sergen Yalçın did not want Ekuban

Caleb Ekuban played 33 games this season for Genoa, only scoring 2 goals and 2 assists.

