Besiktas makes irreversible decision to ditch Bernard Mensah

Midfielder, Bernard Mensah

At the beginning of the season, Bernard Mensah, who was hired from Kayserispor with a purchase option of 4.5 million Euros, was below expectations with a performance of 4 goals and 1 assist in 33 games.

Deciding not to continue with the Ghanaian football player, according to aksam.com.tr Besiktas management conveyed this situation to the player through his manager.



The 26-year-old footballer is expected to return to Kayserispor after the Turkish Cup match against Antalyaspor on May 18th.



Bernard Mensah created four chances, missed three big chances, his shots per game was 1.3, and goals per game was 0.1 in the league.

The former Atletico Madrid player joined Kayserispor on a permanent contract after a loan spells with the Turkish club.



He is now expected to return to Kayserispor after Besiktas said 'no' to a final question of extending his stay.