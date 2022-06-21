0
Besiktas prepares new offer to sign Caleb Ekuban from Genoa - Report

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Tukish Super Lig club, Besiktas are preparing a new bid to try and sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban by the close of the month.

The club is one of a number of top-flight clubs in Europe trying to secure the services of the Black Stars attacker to strengthen their squad for the next football season.

Today, sources have revealed that Besiktas has decided to present a 1.5 million euro offer to Genoa for the signing of the former Trabzonspor man.

While it is unclear whether the relegated Italian Serie A club will accept the offer, information gathered indicates that it is good enough to start negotiations between the two clubs.

Besiktas believe Caleb Ekuban has a lot of experience especially having played in Turkey before and wants to secure his services by all means.

The club is confident he can lead the lines for the team next season to help their quest to win the Turkish Super Lig title.

Last season, Caleb Ekuban had a campaign to forget in Italy where he scored just one goal for Genoa after making 29 appearances.

He is now eager to leave Genoa and has accepted to return to Turkey before the end of the summer transfer window.

 

