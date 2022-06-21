Besiktas to sign Caleb Ekuban on loan

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban

Turkish giants Besiktas are interested in signing Ghana international Caleb Ekuban on loan, Footballghana.com can report.

The Black and Whites are keen on signing the former Trabzonspor to beef up their squad ahead of next season.



The Ghana international had a good season in Turkey with Trabzonspor before joining Genoa before the start of the 2021/22 season.



Ekuban endured a torrid season with Genoa in the Serie A as his side suffered relegation at the end of the season.



The 28-year-old made 33 appearances for Genoa, scoring two goals and providing two assists as the Red and Blues failed to stay up.

The Ghanaian forward is said to be interested in a move away from the relegated Genoa ahead of the upcoming season.



According to reports in Turkey, Beşiktaş's priority is to sign Ekuban on loan because of the huge transfer fee of the player.



Genoa wants 4 million Euros from the sale of Caleb Ekuban.