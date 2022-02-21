Best and worst of African players abraod

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew

Different African stars were in action across the weekend in different leagues and some, unfortunately, found themselves writing unwanted history.

Too Good: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



The former Arsenal striker proved his worth for Barcelona after he scored a hat-trick in the team’s 4-1 demolition of Valencia in a La Liga fixture at Mestalla on Sunday.



The 32-year-old Gabon international, who had only featured in two top-flight fixtures for his new club – coming off the bench in the second half against Atletico Madrid and Espanyol – grabbed his debut goal in the 23rd minute before notching the second in the 38th minute.



His third goal but fourth for Barcelona came in the 63rd minute and had earlier been credited to Pedri but the referees’ report awarded the goal to Aubameyang because the effort from Pedri had hit his back before going into the net.



In the process, Aubameyang wrote history by becoming the first player in the 21st century to score a hat-trick in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, the Premier League, and La Liga.



Too Bad: Ademola Lookman

The 24-year-old Nigeria international was back amongst the goals but it was not enough to help Leicester City get something from their Premier League fixture as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.



Lookman, who recently switched his allegiance from England to play for the Super Eagles, was handed another start by manager Brendan Rodgers alongside Zambia’s Patson Daka, Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi, and Ghana’s Daniel Amartey with Kelechi Iheanacho benched.



After Wolves took the lead courtesy of Ruben Neves, Lookman levelled matters for the Foxes, his first goal since December 28, 2021, but they could not hold onto the draw as Daniel Podence snatched the winner.



Too Good: Emmanuel Dennis



Emmanuel Dennis was on target as relegation-threatened Watford registered a vital 1-0 Premier League victory against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.



The 24-year-old Nigeria international scored the all-important goal in the 78th minute after diving to head past former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez following a clever cross from Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Super Eagle, who joined the Hornets from Club Brugge at the start of the season, has now scored nine top-flight goals from 22 appearances and the win was the first for the club under manager Roy Hodgson.



Too Bad: Kouyate & Ayew



After winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate played his first Premier League fixture and it turned sour as they lost 1-0 against Chelsea at Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.



The 32-year-old was drafted straight into the starting XI by manager Patrick Vieira and he linked up with James McArthur at the middle of the park while Ghana’s Jordan Ayew and Ivory Coast star Wilfried Zaha were handed wide roles.



However, the three African players could not help the Eagles as another African player – Hakim Ziyech from Morocco – scored with only one minute left to the final whistle to help Chelsea seal the double over their opponents this season.



Too Good: Salah & Mane

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane continued with their fine form in Liverpool colours as they helped the Jurgen Klopp-led side recover from a goal down to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield.



After the Canaries took a shock lead courtesy of Milot Rashica, Senegal winger Mane levelled matters for the Reds, and he handed the button to Egyptian forward Salah, who thumped home the second before Luis Diaz wrapped up the win.



Salah’s effort saw him score his 150th goal for Liverpool on his 233rd appearance and he became the second-fastest player in the club’s history to reach the milestone.



Too Bad: Alex Iwobi



The former Arsenal winger endured a game to forget as Everton suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.



Going into the fixture, the 25-year-old Nigeria international had pulled off a spectacular show against Leeds United in a 3-0 win at Goodison Park, a performance that attracted the attention of manager Frank Lampard.

However, against the Saints, Iwobi failed to replicate that form as goals from Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long handed the Toffees their 13th defeat of the season.



Too Good: Moses Simon



Nigeria’s Moses Simon was in great form setting up the opening goal as Nantes stunned Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at Stade de la Beaujoire on Saturday.



The 26-year-old was the key player for the home as he laid the pass for Randal Kolo Muani to open the account; Quentin Merlin then made it 2-0 before Ludovic Blas scored the third for a shock 3-0 lead at the half-time break.



Though Neymar reduced the deficit for PSG at the start of the second half, the Super Eagle, who was later substituted for Marcus Coco, impressed, especially from the wing. The win helped Nantes to leap from 10th to seventh position on the Ligue 1 table.