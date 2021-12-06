Best and worst of African players abroad

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

African stars were in action across the weekend in different leagues and some, unfortunately, found themselves writing unwanted history.

Too Bad: Aubameyang & Partey



The 32-year-old Gabon international endured another poor display as Arsenal suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday.



The Gunners skipper failed to find the back of the net yet again since his last goal against Aston Villa meaning he has now gone six top-flight matches without a goal. Ghana international Thomas Partey also featured in the game but he could not help as Arsenal suffered their fifth defeat of the season.



Too Good - Awoniyi

The Super Eagle continued with his fine run of form as he scored his ninth Bundesliga goal of the season in Union Berlin’s 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Friday.



The 24-year-old former Liverpool forward scored the opener for the Berlin-based outfit at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei after pouncing on Timo Baumgartl’s assist in the sixth minute to extend his tally to 12 goals after 21 appearances in all competitions.



Too Bad - Edouard Mendy



The 29-year-old Senegal international endured a difficult afternoon at the London Stadium on Saturday as Chelsea suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat against West Ham United.

The former Rennes custodian, who has been in fine form for the Blues, was at fault for the Hammers leveller as he conceded a penalty after bringing down Jarrod Bowen and he was also to blame with the game at 2-2 when he was caught out of his line as the Democratic Republic of Congo defender Arthur Masuaku scored the winner.



Too Good - Joe Aribo



The Nigeria international was among the goal scorers as Rangers cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Dundee at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.



The 25-year-old midfielder scored the opener for the Gers in the 36th minute after a cross from Glen Kamara before setting up the second which saw his effort turned into the net by defender Ryan Sweeney for an own goal.

Aribo has now scored five top-flight goals from 16 appearances.



Too Bad - Dennis & Troost Ekong



After his impressive run that saw him score in consecutive matches against Manchester United, Leicester City, and Chelsea, the Super Eagle endured a frustrating afternoon as Watford suffered a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.



During the game at Vicarage Road, Dennis, who was searching for his seventh goal in the top-flight in this campaign failed to find the back of the net and only managed two shots as the Hornets suffered their tenth defeat of the season.

Another Super Eagle - William Troost-Ekong – also featured in the game for the entire 90 minutes.



Too Bad - Patson Daka



The Zambia international finally made his full debut for Leicester City after getting the nod to start ahead of Jamie Vardy and Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho but he could not help the Foxes from suffering a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.



The 23-year-old, who joined the Premier League outfit from Red Bull Salzburg, and had featured in five matches as a substitute, played alongside Harvey Barnes and Nigeria's Ademola Lookman but he could not find the back of the net.