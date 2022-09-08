Best of luck on your next chapter - Danny Welbeck bids farewell to Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Danny Welbeck

Brighton and Hove Albion forward, Danny Welbeck has bid farewell to former manager Graham Potter who has been appointed as the new Chelsea manager.

Potter replaces Tuchel who parted ways with Chelsea on September 7 after a poor run of results in the new season.



Welbeck, reacting to Potter's departure tweeted: "What a coach and what a guy. Pleasure working with Graham, Billy, Bruno, Bjorn, Ben and Kyle. Best of luck on your next chapter."



Graham Potter is currently regarded as 'the best British gaffer' after overseeing and building an exciting Brighton side within three seasons.



This season, he has led Brighton to a flying start, sitting 4th on the log with four wins in six games including victories over Manchester United, Leicester City and West Ham United.

He could be on the bench for the Blues in their game against Fulham, a side he has already lost 2-1 against this season while at Brighton.





