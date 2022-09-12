0
Best of luck on your next chapter - Tariq Lamptey bids farewell to former manager Graham Potter

Tariq Lamptey And Graham Potter 09876 Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey and Graham Potter

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars, Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, has bid farewell to former manager Graham Potter, who has been appointed as the new Chelsea manager.

Potter replaces Thomas Tuchel, who parted ways with Chelsea on September 7 after a poor run of results in the new season.

Tariq took to his Instagram page to wish his ex-manager good luck in his new adventure.

“Thank you for everything, Gaffer. It’s been a pleasure to work with you, and also a big thank you to Billy, Bruno, Ben and Björn. Good luck with your next chapter,” Lamptey wrote on Instagram.

Graham Potter is currently regarded as the "best British gaffer" after overseeing and building an exciting Brighton side within three seasons.

This season, he has led Brighton to a flying start, sitting 4th on the log with four wins in six games, including victories over Manchester United, Leicester City, and West Ham United.

Potter's first test as Chelsea manager will be against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
