Better than Maguire – Fans hail Amartey after performance against Liverpool

Ghanaian centre back Daniel Amartey was the toast of Leicester City fans after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.



The Ghanaian put in a great shift alongside Nigerian midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as Leicester dug deep to beat Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.



The AFCON-bound centre back managed 53 touches, 8 clearances, 5 interceptions, 2 successful tackles and 4 blocked shots to help Leicester to a sweet victory.

At the end of the game, Daniel Amartey’s name trended on Twitter as praises were showered on him for the display against Liverpool.



The praises led to comparison with former Leicester defender Harry Maguire - who is the current skipper of Manchester United - with some arguing that the Ghanaian is better than the English centre back.



Partey’s form will be delight coach Milovan Rajevac who is due to have him in camp for preps towards the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Partey is one of many England-based stars who have been granted permission to arrive in camp later for the Black Stars’ training tour of Qatar.



Amartey is 10/10 against arguably the best attack in Europe. pic.twitter.com/r0JHRfNsRr — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) December 28, 2021

Can’t lie. Amartey x Ndidi might be the greatest Nigerian x Ghanaian link up since Wande Coal and R2Bees dropped Kiss Your Hand. It’s like the anointing from God is preventing them from conceding — Mayowa (@MayowaQuadri_) December 28, 2021

The defending of corners has certainly changed. Now #LCFC are putting their best headers against the oppositions. Ndidi has Van Dijk and Amartey has Matip. Man for man. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) December 28, 2021