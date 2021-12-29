Better than Maguire – Fans hail Amartey after performance against Liverpool

Daniel Amartey named in Ghana squad for AFCON
Brendan Rogers happy with Amartey’s form
Daniel Amartey impresses against Liverpool
Ghanaian centre back Daniel Amartey was the toast of Leicester City fans after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
The Ghanaian put in a great shift alongside Nigerian midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as Leicester dug deep to beat Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.
The AFCON-bound centre back managed 53 touches, 8 clearances, 5 interceptions, 2 successful tackles and 4 blocked shots to help Leicester to a sweet victory.
At the end of the game, Daniel Amartey’s name trended on Twitter as praises were showered on him for the display against Liverpool.
The praises led to comparison with former Leicester defender Harry Maguire - who is the current skipper of Manchester United - with some arguing that the Ghanaian is better than the English centre back.
Partey’s form will be delight coach Milovan Rajevac who is due to have him in camp for preps towards the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Partey is one of many England-based stars who have been granted permission to arrive in camp later for the Black Stars’ training tour of Qatar.
Read some tweets below
Amartey is 10/10 against arguably the best attack in Europe. pic.twitter.com/r0JHRfNsRr— Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) December 28, 2021
Can’t lie. Amartey x Ndidi might be the greatest Nigerian x Ghanaian link up since Wande Coal and R2Bees dropped Kiss Your Hand. It’s like the anointing from God is preventing them from conceding— Mayowa (@MayowaQuadri_) December 28, 2021
Daniel Amartey is better than Harry Maguire.????????— FRICKY DICKY????????❤️???? (@Franknaro7) December 28, 2021
The defending of corners has certainly changed. Now #LCFC are putting their best headers against the oppositions. Ndidi has Van Dijk and Amartey has Matip. Man for man.— Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) December 28, 2021
Daniel Amartey’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2021
53 touches
9 clearances
5 interceptions
4 interceptions inside the box
4 blocks
4 accurate long balls
2 tackles
2 duels won
0x dribbled past
A rock at the back. ???? pic.twitter.com/Sj7fNpZydR
With 11 days to go until the Africa Cup of Nations an absolutely heroic performance by the Nigeria & Ghana “makeshift” centre-back pairing of Wilfred Ndidi and Daniel Amartey. Somehow they kept Senegal’s star man & the Egyptian King at bay.— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 28, 2021
48 hours after getting battered by Manchester City, Leicester City have only gone and beaten Liverpool 1-0 with Daniel Amartey and Ndidi as their starting centre-backs.— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 28, 2021
Nothing like the Premier League. ????
Daniel Amartey ???????? in the trend list as it should be ????????— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) December 28, 2021
This is a Daniel Amartey appreciation post.#3Sports #LEILIV pic.twitter.com/4gMY9QYPAg
Daniel Amartey was rock solid at the back for Leicester. A good thing for Black Stars. ???????? pic.twitter.com/q4HR5b7Uqk— Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) December 28, 2021
Amartey and Ndidi together pic.twitter.com/m2MrR0moY1— . (@Nigerianscamsss) December 28, 2021
Amartey and Ndidi showing what Ghana and Nigeria can achieve when we come together ????????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 28, 2021
???????? x ????????
Daniel Amartey has put in a performance to remember. Has made the right decision every single time.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) December 28, 2021
