Better than Messi's - Emmanuel Yeboah's incredible goal draws comparisons on social media

Emmanuel Yeboah

Ghana’s Emmanuel Yeboah has had the rare privilege and honor of being mentioned in the same sentence as the great Lionel Messi after scoring a breath-taking goal in the Romanian league.

On a weekend that the Argentine legend scored an audacious volley for Paris St Germain in the French League, Emmanuel Yeboah rose up to the challenge with a phenomenal goal for his club, CFR Ruj.



The goal which was the second for his side in their game against Chindia Targoviste came in the 45th minute.



The former Young Apostle forward connected to a cross from a teammate to volley home the goal that cemented the victory for his side.



Messi on Friday, August 6 chest-controlled a ball before volleying it into the net to score his second and PSG’s fifth of the day.



The Parisians thumped Alidu Seidu’s Clermont Foot 5-0 in the opening game of the 2022/2023 French League 1 season.

Young Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah scored from this bicycle kick for CFR Cluj in Romania ???????? Liga today.



Better than Leo’s? pic.twitter.com/RwlEfCrsBB — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 7, 2022

GOAL OF THE WEEK! ♥



Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Yeboah (19 years old), who plays for CFR Cluj , scored a very beautiful, acrobatic goal in the match against Chindia Targoviste in the Romanian top-flight league on Sunday.



One to watch!#GhanaSoccerNet pic.twitter.com/3ttJa9Traq — Ghanasoccernet.com (@Ghanasoccernet) August 8, 2022

If @yeboah_99ideas keeps scoring goals for @ClujCfr ????????⚽️⚽️ he going to give us headache ???? in terms of what his demands will be if he is to move.✍️✍️✍️✍️ ????????@AnimSammy @ArthurLegacy pic.twitter.com/OobUmXOTFP — Christian Mensah (@ChrisMensahjnr) August 8, 2022