Better than Tuchel - Rajevac hailed after Ghana's win over Zimbabwe

Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Ghana’s 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in 2022 World Cup qualifying on Saturday has been greeted by nothing but excitement.

In their first game after a 1-0 away loss to South Africa last month, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus were on target as the Black Stars secured three points in the Group G matchday three fixture in Cape Coast.



The game was the first for Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac who took over from CK Akonnor after the disappointment in South Africa.



The Black Stars now trail group leaders South Africa by one point heading into matchday four.



Many took to social media to share their thoughts on Saturday’s win and below is a collection the best posts:





Well done to the Black Stars and Milo. Seen all I need to see for this game. The right tweaks were made after ???????? drew level. Changes impacted the game positively. More importantly they didn't look frazzled at key moments. I'll take that as progress. For now.. — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) October 9, 2021

Now can we all agree that Milo is better than Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel? Kudus to Black Stars for making the Partey nice today. — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) October 9, 2021

Andre Ayew always delivers in crunch moments. I’ve spent time defending why he should still be in the Black Stars despite playing in Qatar. I’m glad he’s scored. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 9, 2021

Those who said Milo is a one goal project coach no , how far?? #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/iLrMWLZdFv — Nana Kwasi (@randykwasiD) October 9, 2021

Somebro say as them add Milo to the Black Stars, the team make Akonnor. ???????????????? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) October 9, 2021