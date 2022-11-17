5
Better than Vinicius and Neymar - Ghanaian drool over Afriyie Barnieh's performance against Switzerland

Afriyie Barnieh FotoJetx Hearts of Oak’s forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have described Hearts of Oak’s forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh as a better player than Brazilian duo Neymar and Vinicius Jr

Afriyie Barnieh was handed his first starting role in Ghana’s friendly match against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Hearts of Oak player put up a great performance as he was able to dazzle his way into tight areas to create a few chances at goal.

The player who was deployed on the right wings was able to win a few free kicks for Ghana in the game including a penalty call which was overlooked by the referee.

Reacting to Afriyie Barnieh’s performance in the game, some called for more game time for the home-based player in Ghana’s matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

